Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of FRGT stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Freight Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

