Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,175 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,711.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,622.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,409.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

