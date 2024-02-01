Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $99,690,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 192.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

