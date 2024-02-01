Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.08 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

