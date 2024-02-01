Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $494,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

