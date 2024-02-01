Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 368 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $508.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.30.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

