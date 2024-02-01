Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.78. 973,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after buying an additional 181,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

