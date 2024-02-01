Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -194.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. Flywire has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the first quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

