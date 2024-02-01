Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLYW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after buying an additional 1,278,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,514,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 327,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

