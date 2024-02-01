Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.61. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

