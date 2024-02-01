First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.14% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTHI opened at $21.62 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.