First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

