First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.