First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The company had revenue of C$168.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.