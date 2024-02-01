First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Raised to $46.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

FBIZ stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 362,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

