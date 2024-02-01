Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.