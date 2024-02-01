Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,760 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

