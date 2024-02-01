Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.