Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IJK opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.