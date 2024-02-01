Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of IJK opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.