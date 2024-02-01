Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

