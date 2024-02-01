Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.
Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.