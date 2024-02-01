Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 85 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Beer worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.2 %

SAM opened at $349.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.33 and a 200 day moving average of $353.30. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.