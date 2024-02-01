Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 493,475 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

