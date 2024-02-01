Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 7,535 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 91,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 231.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 174,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 122,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $79.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

