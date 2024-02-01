Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,785,000 after acquiring an additional 186,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

