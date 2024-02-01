Financial Comparison: Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) versus Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD)

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Imunon and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon N/A -83.25% -57.05% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57%

Volatility & Risk

Imunon has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imunon and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Imunon currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,225.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Imunon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Imunon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imunon and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $125,000.00 38.80 -$35.90 million ($3.27) -0.16 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Imunon. Imunon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Imunon beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also has two platform technologies, such as TheraPlas® platform for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies; and PLACCINE platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The company was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. Imunon, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

