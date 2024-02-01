Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.070- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $346.19 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $246.51 and a 12 month high of $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.20 and a 200-day moving average of $325.82.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.