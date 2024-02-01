Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 21,875 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,862,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $1,506,093.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

