F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.790-2.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.0 million-$695.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.5 million. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.400-12.640 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Get F5 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.34. 40,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,418. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.26 and a 200 day moving average of $163.84.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,510. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $241,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in F5 by 8.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.