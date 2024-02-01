EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.90

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 209033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

EZCORP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.27 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

