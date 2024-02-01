Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.26% of Extreme Networks worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after buying an additional 507,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.