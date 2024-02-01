Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.96. Expro Group shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 115,645 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,761.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

