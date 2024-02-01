Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,375.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday.

Evolus stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Evolus has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

