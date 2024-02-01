Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euroz Hartleys Group

In other news, insider Andrew McKenzie purchased 76,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,563.76 ($44,744.21). Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

Featured Stories

