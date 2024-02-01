Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. 5,991,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,862. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

About Etsy



Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

