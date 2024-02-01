Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 654.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 569,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

