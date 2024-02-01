Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

ETRN opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

