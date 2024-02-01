Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BayCom Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BayCom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.73.

BayCom Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BayCom by 181,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BayCom by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BayCom by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.