Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BayCom Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BayCom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.
BayCom Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of BayCom stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.73.
BayCom Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BayCom by 181,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BayCom by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BayCom by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BayCom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.