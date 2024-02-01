Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OP Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
OP Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
