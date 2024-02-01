Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OP Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

