Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,632 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.