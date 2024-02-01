Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.11. Enfusion shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 88,104 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enfusion

Enfusion Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,698.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,260,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,020. 39.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.