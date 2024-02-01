Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $8.19 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $185,593.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00078876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00027173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,296,155 coins and its circulating supply is 73,296,160 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.