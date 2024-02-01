Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Increased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 564.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,825. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EA opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

