Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 20th

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Electronic Arts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.7% annually over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.