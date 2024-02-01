Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $40.77 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.77 million and $967,194.33 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,543,970 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

