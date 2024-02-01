Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

EGO opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,656,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

