Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

ENX stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,050,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 147,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

