Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ETN opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $255.00.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

