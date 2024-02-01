Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 3,975 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,617.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $190,402.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $9,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $6.91 on Thursday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 17.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

