Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

