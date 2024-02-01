DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

