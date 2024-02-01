DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,590,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

